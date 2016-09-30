Genworth MI Canada Inc (MIC.TO)
MIC.TO on Toronto Stock Exchange
39.55CAD
9:00pm BST
39.55CAD
9:00pm BST
Change (% chg)
$-0.04 (-0.10%)
$-0.04 (-0.10%)
Prev Close
$39.59
$39.59
Open
$39.68
$39.68
Day's High
$39.77
$39.77
Day's Low
$39.29
$39.29
Volume
112,319
112,319
Avg. Vol
182,376
182,376
52-wk High
$40.00
$40.00
52-wk Low
$27.39
$27.39
Get access to over 18 million research reports from over 1,700 sources.
For several years, Reuters.com has provided analyst research reports for downloading. In an effort to streamline our website, analyst research will now be available from our dedicated page for Thomson Reuters On Demand, and the Reuters service will discontinue as of September 30, 2016.
Thomson Reuters On Demand provides over 18 million research reports from 1,700 sources.
Moreover, Thomson Reuters On Demand offers fast and cost-effective solutions that would allow you to retrieve information on:
- ownership
- filings
- deals
- private equity
- third-party document and information retrieval
- estimates
- fundamentals
- economics
- events
- news
- and much, much more…
Click here to request a report and the team of expert analysts will get back to you shortly, to ensure you get the report you need.
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Stuart Levings
|43
|2015
|President, Chief Executive Officer, Non-Independent Director
|
Philip Mayers
|2009
|Chief Financial Officer, Senior Vice President
|
Craig Sweeney
|Senior Vice President, Chief Risk Officer
|
Winsor Macdonell
|Senior Vice President, General Counsel, Secretary
|
Deborah McPherson
|Senior Vice President - Sales and Marketing
- CANADA STOCKS-TSX climbs to 5-week high led by financials and energy
- CANADA STOCKS-TSX rises, boosted by financial stocks as earnings in focus
- BRIEF-Genworth MI Canada Q2 earnings per share C$1.61
- Shares in Canada's Home Capital surge as Buffett rides to rescue
- UPDATE 2-Shares in Canada's Home Capital surge as Buffett rides to rescue