Compagnie Generale des Etablissements Michelin SCA (MICP.PA)
MICP.PA on Paris Stock Exchange
121.90EUR
23 Oct 2017
121.90EUR
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
-- (--)
-- (--)
Prev Close
€121.90
€121.90
Open
--
--
Day's High
--
--
Day's Low
--
--
Volume
--
--
Avg. Vol
443,231
443,231
52-wk High
€125.70
€125.70
52-wk Low
€92.11
€92.11
Get access to over 18 million research reports from over 1,700 sources.
For several years, Reuters.com has provided analyst research reports for downloading. In an effort to streamline our website, analyst research will now be available from our dedicated page for Thomson Reuters On Demand, and the Reuters service will discontinue as of September 30, 2016.
Thomson Reuters On Demand provides over 18 million research reports from 1,700 sources.
Moreover, Thomson Reuters On Demand offers fast and cost-effective solutions that would allow you to retrieve information on:
- ownership
- filings
- deals
- private equity
- third-party document and information retrieval
- estimates
- fundamentals
- economics
- events
- news
- and much, much more…
Click here to request a report and the team of expert analysts will get back to you shortly, to ensure you get the report you need.
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Michel Rollier
|72
|2015
|Non-Independent Chairman of the Supervisory Board
|
Jean-Dominique Senard
|64
|2012
|Chief Executive Officer, General Managing Partner, Member of the Executive Committee
|
Marc Henry
|2014
|Chief Financial Officer, Executive Vice President - Specialty Product Lines, Member of the Executive Committee
|
Jean-Michel Guillon
|2017
|Senior Executive Vice President - Purchasing Department, Member of the Executive Committee
|
Florent Menegaux
|2017
|Senior Executive Vice President, Member of the Executive Committee