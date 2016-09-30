Edition:
United Kingdom

MindTree Ltd (MINT.NS)

MINT.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

502.80INR
11:19am BST
Change (% chg)

Rs-0.15 (-0.03%)
Prev Close
Rs502.95
Open
Rs504.80
Day's High
Rs514.85
Day's Low
Rs500.00
Volume
418,949
Avg. Vol
504,097
52-wk High
Rs565.90
52-wk Low
Rs399.00

People

Name Age Since Current Position

Krishnakumar Natarajan

59 2017 Executive Chairman of the Board

Namakal Parthasarathy

55 2016 President - Enterprise Service Lines, President, Co-Founder, Chief Operating Officer, Executive Vice Chairman

Jagannathan Chakravarthi

2016 Chief Financial Officer, Compliance Officer

Rostow Ravanan

44 2015 Executive Director

Vedavalli Sridharan

2016 Company Secretary
MindTree Ltd News

