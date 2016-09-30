MindTree Ltd (MINT.NS)
MINT.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
502.80INR
11:19am BST
502.80INR
11:19am BST
Change (% chg)
Rs-0.15 (-0.03%)
Rs-0.15 (-0.03%)
Prev Close
Rs502.95
Rs502.95
Open
Rs504.80
Rs504.80
Day's High
Rs514.85
Rs514.85
Day's Low
Rs500.00
Rs500.00
Volume
418,949
418,949
Avg. Vol
504,097
504,097
52-wk High
Rs565.90
Rs565.90
52-wk Low
Rs399.00
Rs399.00
Get access to over 18 million research reports from over 1,700 sources.
For several years, Reuters.com has provided analyst research reports for downloading. In an effort to streamline our website, analyst research will now be available from our dedicated page for Thomson Reuters On Demand, and the Reuters service will discontinue as of September 30, 2016.
Thomson Reuters On Demand provides over 18 million research reports from 1,700 sources.
Moreover, Thomson Reuters On Demand offers fast and cost-effective solutions that would allow you to retrieve information on:
- ownership
- filings
- deals
- private equity
- third-party document and information retrieval
- estimates
- fundamentals
- economics
- events
- news
- and much, much more…
Click here to request a report and the team of expert analysts will get back to you shortly, to ensure you get the report you need.
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Krishnakumar Natarajan
|59
|2017
|Executive Chairman of the Board
|
Namakal Parthasarathy
|55
|2016
|President - Enterprise Service Lines, President, Co-Founder, Chief Operating Officer, Executive Vice Chairman
|
Jagannathan Chakravarthi
|2016
|Chief Financial Officer, Compliance Officer
|
Rostow Ravanan
|44
|2015
|Executive Director
|
Vedavalli Sridharan
|2016
|Company Secretary
- BRIEF-Mindtree approves scheme of amalgamation of Magnet 360 with co
- BRIEF-Mindtree says completed transfer of business & net assets of its unit Bluefin Solutions to co
- Indian shares muted; Kotak Mahindra gains, Mindtree falls
- BRIEF-India's Mindtree June quarter consol net profit falls 1.6 pct
- BRIEF-Mindtree gets members' nod for reappointment of Krishnakumar Natarajan as executive chairman