Marks and Spencer Group PLC (MKS.L)
MKS.L on London Stock Exchange
346.90GBp
23 Oct 2017
346.90GBp
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
0.00 (+0.00%)
0.00 (+0.00%)
Prev Close
346.90
346.90
Open
345.90
345.90
Day's High
348.40
348.40
Day's Low
345.10
345.10
Volume
4,825,774
4,825,774
Avg. Vol
7,383,394
7,383,394
52-wk High
397.80
397.80
52-wk Low
306.70
306.70
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Archie Norman
|63
|2017
|Non-Executive Chairman of the Board
|
Steve Rowe
|2016
|Chief Executive, Executive Director - General Merchandise
|
Helen Weir
|55
|2015
|Chief Financial Officer, Executive Director
|
Patrick Bousquet-Chavanne
|59
|2016
|Executive Director - Customer, Marketing & M&S.com
|
Amanda Mellor
|52
|2009
|Group Secretary, Head of Corporate Governance
