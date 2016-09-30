MMI Holdings Ltd (MMIJ.J)
MMIJ.J on Johannesburg Stock Exchange
1,921.00ZAc
2:35pm BST
Change (% chg)
-9.00 (-0.47%)
Prev Close
1,930.00
Open
1,933.00
Day's High
1,935.00
Day's Low
1,913.00
Volume
1,204,700
Avg. Vol
3,475,719
52-wk High
2,669.00
52-wk Low
1,709.00
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Mfundiso Njeke
|59
|2011
|Non-Executive Independent Chairman of the Board
|
Nicolaas Kruger
|48
|Group Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director
|
Mary Vilakazi
|38
|2017
|Deputy Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director
|
Louis von Zeuner
|56
|2016
|Non-Executive Independent Deputy Chairman
|
Risto Ketola
|2017
|Group Chief Financial Officer
- UPDATE 4-UK's Aldermore in talks over $1.3 bln takeover by FirstRand
- BRIEF-MMI Holdings says FY core diluted HEPS at 200 cents/shr
- Deals of the day- Mergers and acquisitions
- MMI Holdings' Namibian unit buys 70 pct stake in short-term insurer Quanta
- BRIEF-MMI Holdings FY diluted core HEPS seen between -5 and 5 pct