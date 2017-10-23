3M Co (MMM.N)
MMM.N on New York Stock Exchange
221.55USD
23 Oct 2017
221.55USD
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
$0.23 (+0.10%)
$0.23 (+0.10%)
Prev Close
$221.32
$221.32
Open
$221.65
$221.65
Day's High
$222.74
$222.74
Day's Low
$221.31
$221.31
Volume
673,268
673,268
Avg. Vol
545,354
545,354
52-wk High
$222.74
$222.74
52-wk Low
$163.85
$163.85
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Inge Thulin
|63
|2012
|Chairman of the Board, President, Chief Executive Officer
|
Hak Shin
|59
|2017
|Vice Chairman of the Board, Executive Vice President
|
Nicholas Gangestad
|52
|2014
|Chief Financial Officer, Senior Vice President
|
Michael Roman
|57
|2017
|Chief Operating Officer, Executive Vice President
|
James Bauman
|57
|2017
|Executive Vice President, Industrial Business Group.
- Lofty Align Tech shares may rise more on U.S. tax cut, index inclusion
- BRIEF-3M company announces pricing of its cash tender offers
- BRIEF-3M company announces early results of its cash tender offers and early settlement
- BRIEF-3M Co announced opening of new 3M design center in Japan
- BRIEF-3M Co - Completes acquisition of Scott Safety