Edition:
United Kingdom

3M Co (MMM.N)

MMM.N on New York Stock Exchange

221.55USD
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

$0.23 (+0.10%)
Prev Close
$221.32
Open
$221.65
Day's High
$222.74
Day's Low
$221.31
Volume
673,268
Avg. Vol
545,354
52-wk High
$222.74
52-wk Low
$163.85

Get access to over 18 million research reports from over 1,700 sources.

For several years, Reuters.com has provided analyst research reports for downloading. In an effort to streamline our website, analyst research will now be available from our dedicated page for Thomson Reuters On Demand, and the Reuters service will discontinue as of September 30, 2016.

Thomson Reuters On Demand provides over 18 million research reports from 1,700 sources.

Moreover, Thomson Reuters On Demand offers fast and cost-effective solutions that would allow you to retrieve information on:

  • ownership
  • filings
  • deals
  • private equity
  • third-party document and information retrieval
  • estimates
  • fundamentals
  • economics
  • events
  • news
  • and much, much more…

Click here to request a report and the team of expert analysts will get back to you shortly, to ensure you get the report you need.

People

Name Age Since Current Position

Inge Thulin

63 2012 Chairman of the Board, President, Chief Executive Officer

Hak Shin

59 2017 Vice Chairman of the Board, Executive Vice President

Nicholas Gangestad

52 2014 Chief Financial Officer, Senior Vice President

Michael Roman

57 2017 Chief Operating Officer, Executive Vice President

James Bauman

57 2017 Executive Vice President, Industrial Business Group.
» More People

3M Co News

» More MMM.N News