Minda Industries Ltd (MNDA.NS)
MNDA.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
823.70INR
11:28am BST
Change (% chg)
Rs-14.95 (-1.78%)
Prev Close
Rs838.65
Open
Rs844.00
Day's High
Rs844.00
Day's Low
Rs813.50
Volume
24,035
Avg. Vol
106,723
52-wk High
Rs895.00
52-wk Low
Rs262.10
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Nirmal Minda
|2010
|Executive Chairman of the Board, Managing Director
|
H. Dhamija
|Vice President - Group Accounts, Compliance Officer, Company Secretary
|
Anand Minda
|2011
|Non-Executive Director
|
Renu Challu
|2014
|Independent Woman Director
|
Alok Dutta
|2009
|Non-Executive Independent Director