Edition:
United Kingdom

Mondi PLC (MNDI.L)

MNDI.L on London Stock Exchange

1,884.00GBp
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

-- (--)
Prev Close
1,884.00
Open
--
Day's High
--
Day's Low
--
Volume
--
Avg. Vol
1,597,947
52-wk High
2,145.00
52-wk Low
1,495.00

People

Name Age Since Current Position

Tshamano Phaswana

73 2013 Joint Independent Non-Executive Chairman of the Board

David Williams

71 2009 Joint Independent Non-Executive Chairman of the Board

Peter Oswald

54 2017 Group Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director

Andrew King

47 2008 Chief Financial Officer, Executive Director

Philip Laubscher

61 2001 Company Secretary of Mondi Limited
