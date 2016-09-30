Mondi Ltd (MNDJ.J)
MNDJ.J on Johannesburg Stock Exchange
33,765.00ZAc
2:28pm BST
33,765.00ZAc
2:28pm BST
Change (% chg)
-211.00 (-0.62%)
-211.00 (-0.62%)
Prev Close
33,976.00
33,976.00
Open
33,976.00
33,976.00
Day's High
33,977.00
33,977.00
Day's Low
33,523.00
33,523.00
Volume
246,639
246,639
Avg. Vol
601,747
601,747
52-wk High
38,681.00
38,681.00
52-wk Low
25,000.00
25,000.00
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
David Williams
|71
|2009
|Joint Non-Executive Independent Chairman of the Board
|
Tshamano Phaswana
|73
|2013
|Joint Non-Executive Independent Chairman of the Board
|
David Hathorn
|54
|Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director
|
Andrew King
|47
|2008
|Chief Financial Officer, Executive Director
|
Peter Oswald
|54
|2008
|Chief Executive Officer - Europe & International Division, Executive Director
