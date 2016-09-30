Manappuram Finance Ltd (MNFL.NS)
MNFL.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
101.05INR
11:12am BST
101.05INR
11:12am BST
Change (% chg)
Rs-1.05 (-1.03%)
Rs-1.05 (-1.03%)
Prev Close
Rs102.10
Rs102.10
Open
Rs102.60
Rs102.60
Day's High
Rs102.75
Rs102.75
Day's Low
Rs100.35
Rs100.35
Volume
3,422,463
3,422,463
Avg. Vol
7,393,000
7,393,000
52-wk High
Rs112.50
Rs112.50
52-wk Low
Rs57.80
Rs57.80
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Jagdish Capoor
|77
|2015
|Chairman of the Board, Non-Executive Independent Director
|
Vazhappully Nandakumar
|60
|2012
|Chief Executive Officer, Managing Director, Executive Director
|
Kapil Krishan
|2013
|Chief Financial Officer
|
Ramesh Periasamy
|2015
|Compliance Officer, Company Secretary
|
B. N. Raveendra Babu
|62
|2008
|Joint Managing Director, Executive Director
- BRIEF-Manappuram Finance approves issue of NCDs worth upto 2 bln rupees
- BRIEF-Manappuram Finance says no truth in news regarding V.P. Nandkumar selling promoter's stake
- BRIEF-Manappuram Finance says Quinag Acquisition (FPI) buys 5.18 pct stake in co
- BRIEF-India's Manappuram Finance June-qtr consol profit down about 3 pct
- BRIEF-Manappuram Finance sets interim dividend at 0.50 rupees/shr