Medinet Nasr for Housing and Development SAE (MNHD.CA)
MNHD.CA on Cairo Stock Exchange
10.16EGP
1:29pm BST
10.16EGP
1:29pm BST
Change (% chg)
£-0.12 (-1.17%)
£-0.12 (-1.17%)
Prev Close
£10.28
£10.28
Open
£10.35
£10.35
Day's High
£10.52
£10.52
Day's Low
£10.16
£10.16
Volume
3,343,011
3,343,011
Avg. Vol
1,788,042
1,788,042
52-wk High
£12.21
£12.21
52-wk Low
£6.75
£6.75
Get access to over 18 million research reports from over 1,700 sources.
For several years, Reuters.com has provided analyst research reports for downloading. In an effort to streamline our website, analyst research will now be available from our dedicated page for Thomson Reuters On Demand, and the Reuters service will discontinue as of September 30, 2016.
Thomson Reuters On Demand provides over 18 million research reports from 1,700 sources.
Moreover, Thomson Reuters On Demand offers fast and cost-effective solutions that would allow you to retrieve information on:
- ownership
- filings
- deals
- private equity
- third-party document and information retrieval
- estimates
- fundamentals
- economics
- events
- news
- and much, much more…
Click here to request a report and the team of expert analysts will get back to you shortly, to ensure you get the report you need.
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Mohammed Barakat
|2016
|Non-Executive Chairman of the Board, representing BIG Investment Group
|
Ahmad El Hitamy
|2016
|Chief Executive Officer, Executive Member of the Board
|
Mohammed Abdul Salam
|Chief Financial Officer, Director of Investor Relations
|
Thanaa Fathi
|Finance Director
|
Samir Hasan
|Head of Sales Sector