Mondi PLC (MNPJ.J)
MNPJ.J on Johannesburg Stock Exchange
33,775.00ZAc
2:34pm BST
33,775.00ZAc
2:34pm BST
Change (% chg)
-370.00 (-1.08%)
-370.00 (-1.08%)
Prev Close
34,145.00
34,145.00
Open
34,000.00
34,000.00
Day's High
34,000.00
34,000.00
Day's Low
33,540.00
33,540.00
Volume
161,062
161,062
Avg. Vol
635,118
635,118
52-wk High
38,551.00
38,551.00
52-wk Low
25,900.00
25,900.00
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Tshamano Phaswana
|73
|2013
|Joint Independent Non-Executive Chairman of the Board
|
David Williams
|71
|2009
|Joint Independent Non-Executive Chairman of the Board
|
Peter Oswald
|54
|2017
|Group Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director
|
Andrew King
|47
|2008
|Chief Financial Officer, Executive Director
|
Philip Laubscher
|61
|2001
|Company Secretary of Mondi Limited
