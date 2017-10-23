Edition:
United Kingdom

Mitel Networks Corp (MNW.TO)

MNW.TO on Toronto Stock Exchange

11.32CAD
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

$0.26 (+2.35%)
Prev Close
$11.06
Open
$11.06
Day's High
$11.34
Day's Low
$11.06
Volume
121,107
Avg. Vol
158,902
52-wk High
$11.34
52-wk Low
$8.50

People

Name Age Since Current Position

Terence Matthews

73 2001 Independent Chairman of the Board

Richard McBee

53 2011 President, Chief Executive Officer, Director

Steven Spooner

57 2003 Chief Financial Officer

Thomas Lokar

50 2014 Chief Human Resource Officer

Todd Abbott

2017 Executive Vice President - Global Sales
Mitel Networks Corp News

