Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd (MOFS.NS)
MOFS.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
1,434.75INR
9:43am BST
Change (% chg)
Rs-31.95 (-2.18%)
Prev Close
Rs1,466.70
Open
Rs1,456.05
Day's High
Rs1,469.95
Day's Low
Rs1,420.00
Volume
50,657
Avg. Vol
162,485
52-wk High
Rs1,519.40
52-wk Low
Rs437.00
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Motilal Oswal
|2011
|Executive Chairman of the Board, Chief Executive Officer, Managing Director
|
Shalibhadra Shah
|2017
|Chief Financial Officer
|
Raamdeo Agrawal
|2009
|Joint Managing Director, Executive Director
|
Navin Agarwal
|44
|2005
|Non-Independent Non-Executive Director
|
Sharda Agarwal
|2014
|Additional Independent Woman Director
- India's Motilal Oswal, MMTC-PAMP launch digital gold service
- BRIEF-Motilal Oswal Financial Services says been alloted 60.3 mln shares of Aspire Home Finance Corp
- BRIEF-India's Motilal Oswal Financial Services June-qtr PAT rises
- BRIEF-Motilal Oswal Financial Services seeks members' nod for issue of NCDs
- BRIEF-India's Motilal Oswal Financial Services seeks members' nod to issue NCDs