Moil Ltd (MOIL.NS)

MOIL.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

262.90INR
11:29am BST
Change (% chg)

Rs-8.60 (-3.17%)
Prev Close
Rs271.50
Open
Rs274.55
Day's High
Rs285.85
Day's Low
Rs260.80
Volume
4,731,859
Avg. Vol
689,849
52-wk High
Rs285.85
52-wk Low
Rs143.82

People

Name Age Since Current Position

Mukund Chaudhari

2016 Chairman of the Board, Managing Director

Nitin Kajarekar

2016 Chief Financial Officer

Rakesh Tumane

2017 Director - Finance, Director

Neeraj Pandey

35 2008 Compliance Officer, Company Secretary

Tanmaya Pattnaik

2015 Director - Commercial, Director
Moil Ltd News

