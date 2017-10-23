Edition:
United Kingdom

Molinos Rio de la Plata SA (MOL.BA)

MOL.BA on Buenos Aires Stock Exchange

63.95ARS
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

$1.05 (+1.67%)
Prev Close
$62.90
Open
$62.90
Day's High
$65.25
Day's Low
$62.30
Volume
28,493
Avg. Vol
15,614
52-wk High
$139.11
52-wk Low
$53.50

Get access to over 18 million research reports from over 1,700 sources.

For several years, Reuters.com has provided analyst research reports for downloading. In an effort to streamline our website, analyst research will now be available from our dedicated page for Thomson Reuters On Demand, and the Reuters service will discontinue as of September 30, 2016.

Thomson Reuters On Demand provides over 18 million research reports from 1,700 sources.

Moreover, Thomson Reuters On Demand offers fast and cost-effective solutions that would allow you to retrieve information on:

  • ownership
  • filings
  • deals
  • private equity
  • third-party document and information retrieval
  • estimates
  • fundamentals
  • economics
  • events
  • news
  • and much, much more…

Click here to request a report and the team of expert analysts will get back to you shortly, to ensure you get the report you need.

People

Name Age Since Current Position

Luis Perez Companc

2011 Chairman of the Board

Guillermo Nelson Garcia Abal

2012 Vice Chairman of the Board

Luis Angel Cedrola

Director

Carlos Geronimo Garaventa

2017 Director

Amancio Hipolito Oneto

Director
» More People

Molinos Rio de la Plata SA News