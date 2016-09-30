MOL Plc (MOLB.BU)
MOLB.BU on Budapest Stock Exchange
3,176.00HUF
1:41pm BST
Change (% chg)
-19.00 Ft (-0.59%)
Prev Close
3,195.00 Ft
Open
3,195.00 Ft
Day's High
3,195.00 Ft
Day's Low
3,162.00 Ft
Volume
176,415
Avg. Vol
631,529
52-wk High
3,200.00 Ft
52-wk Low
2,250.00 Ft
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Zsolt Hernadi
|2001
|Chairman of the Board of Directors, Chairman of the Executive Board and Chief Executive Officer
|
Gyorgy Mosonyi
|68
|2011
|Chairman of the Supervisory Board
|
Jozsef Molnar
|2013
|Group Chief Executive Officer and Member of the Board of Directors and Executive Board
|
Sandor Csanyi
|2001
|Vice Chairman of the Board of Directors
|
Attila Chikan
|73
|2005
|Deputy Chairman of the Supervisory Board
