Moneta Money Bank as (MONET.PR)
MONET.PR on Prague Stock Exchange
75.25CZK
1:35pm BST
Change (% chg)
0.50Kč (+0.67%)
Prev Close
74.75Kč
Open
75.00Kč
Day's High
75.25Kč
Day's Low
74.95Kč
Volume
427,846
Avg. Vol
1,333,989
52-wk High
90.75Kč
52-wk Low
74.45Kč
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Maria Luisa Cicognani
|53
|2017
|Chairman of the Supervisory Board
|
Tomas Spurny
|52
|2015
|Chairman of the Management Board, Chief Executive Officer
|
Miroslav Singer
|49
|2017
|Vice Chairman of the Supervisory Board
|
Philip Holemans
|47
|2016
|Vice Chairman of the Management Board, Chief Financial Officer
|
Albert van Veen
|45
|2017
|Member of the Management Board, Chief Operating Officer
