Moneysupermarket.Com Group PLC (MONY.L)
MONY.L on London Stock Exchange
317.70GBp
23 Oct 2017
317.70GBp
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
-- (--)
-- (--)
Prev Close
317.70
317.70
Open
--
--
Day's High
--
--
Day's Low
--
--
Volume
--
--
Avg. Vol
1,759,275
1,759,275
52-wk High
364.70
364.70
52-wk Low
258.90
258.90
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Bruce Carnegie-Brown
|58
|2014
|Non-Executive Chairman of the Board
|
Mark Lewis
|2017
|Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director
|
Matthew Price
|2014
|Chief Financial Officer, Executive Director
|
Darren Drabble
|2007
|Group General Counsel, Company Secretary
|
Andrew Fisher
|2014
|Independent Non-Executive Director
