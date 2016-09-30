Motherson Sumi Systems Ltd (MOSS.NS)
MOSS.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
357.45INR
11:14am BST
Change (% chg)
Prev Close
Open
Day's High
Day's Low
Volume
Avg. Vol
52-wk High
52-wk Low
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Vivek Sehgal
|2012
|Non-Executive Chairman of the Board
|
Gaya Gauba
|2014
|Chief Financial Officer, Compliance Officer, Company Secretary
|
Pankaj Mital
|2011
|Chief Operating Officer, Whole-time Director - Nominee of Samvardhana Motherson Finance Ltd. (SMFL)
|
Sanjay Mehta
|Key Management Personnel
|
Noriyo Nakamura
|2014
|Director - Nominee of Sumitomo Wiring Systems Ltd., Japan
- India's Motherson Sumi Q1 profit falls 21 pct, misses estimates
- Indian shares extend decline; Tata Motors skids
- BRIEF-India's Motherson Sumi Systems June-qtr consol profit down about 21 pct
- BRIEF-Motherson Sumi Systems unit prices EUR 300 mln non-call life senior notes due July 2024
- BRIEF-Motherson Sumi Systems gets members' nod for bonus share issue