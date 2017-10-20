Movida Participacoes SA (MOVI3.SA)
MOVI3.SA on Sao Paulo Stock Exchange
8.20BRL
20 Oct 2017
8.20BRL
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
-- (--)
-- (--)
Prev Close
R$ 8.20
R$ 8.20
Open
--
--
Day's High
--
--
Day's Low
--
--
Volume
--
--
Avg. Vol
1,378,386
1,378,386
52-wk High
R$ 11.15
R$ 11.15
52-wk Low
R$ 7.11
R$ 7.11
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Fernando Antonio Simoes
|Chairman of the Board
|
Renato Franklin
|Chief Executive Officer
|
Edmar Prado Lopes Neto
|Chief Financial and Investor Relations Officer
|
Maria Lucia de Araujo
|Secretary
|
Joao Batista de Almeida
|2015
|Director
