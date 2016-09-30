Edition:
Mpact Ltd (MPTJ.J)

MPTJ.J on Johannesburg Stock Exchange

2,525.00ZAc
2:34pm BST
Change (% chg)

-150.00 (-5.61%)
Prev Close
2,675.00
Open
2,550.00
Day's High
2,644.00
Day's Low
2,475.00
Volume
66,525
Avg. Vol
325,204
52-wk High
3,500.00
52-wk Low
2,200.00

People

Name Age Since Current Position

Anthony Phillips

69 2011 Non-Executive Independent Chairman of the Board

Bruce Strong

47 2009 Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director

Brett Clark

51 2012 Chief Financial Officer, Executive Director

John Hunt

52 2012 Managing Director - Recycling Division

Neelin Naidoo

52 2013 Managing Director - Plastics Business
Mpact Ltd News

