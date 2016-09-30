Mountain Province Diamonds Inc (MPVD.TO)
MPVD.TO on Toronto Stock Exchange
3.79CAD
9:00pm BST
3.79CAD
9:00pm BST
Change (% chg)
$-0.08 (-2.07%)
$-0.08 (-2.07%)
Prev Close
$3.87
$3.87
Open
$3.90
$3.90
Day's High
$3.90
$3.90
Day's Low
$3.79
$3.79
Volume
21,420
21,420
Avg. Vol
66,149
66,149
52-wk High
$7.15
$7.15
52-wk Low
$3.56
$3.56
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Jonathan Comerford
|2006
|Independent Chairman of the Board
|
David Whittle
|2017
|Interim President, Chief Executive Officer, Director
|
Perry Ing
|40
|2017
|Chief Financial Officer
|
Karen Goracke
|2016
|Director
|
Bruce Dresner
|56
|2013
|Independent Director
- BRIEF-Mountain Province Diamonds provides update on loan facility
- Patrick Evans to be new CEO of Canada's Dominion Diamond
- BRIEF-Mountain Province Diamonds quarterly earnings per share C$0.05
- BRIEF-Mountain province says GK Mine in Q2 treated about 767,000 tonnes of ore through process plant
- Exclusive - Washington Companies in talks to buy Canada's Dominion Diamond: sources