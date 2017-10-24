Merck KGaA (MRCG.DE)
MRCG.DE on Xetra
92.93EUR
24 Oct 2017
92.93EUR
24 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
€-0.41 (-0.44%)
€-0.41 (-0.44%)
Prev Close
€93.34
€93.34
Open
€93.42
€93.42
Day's High
€93.44
€93.44
Day's Low
€92.77
€92.77
Volume
75,029
75,029
Avg. Vol
523,115
523,115
52-wk High
€115.20
€115.20
52-wk Low
€90.00
€90.00
Get access to over 18 million research reports from over 1,700 sources.
For several years, Reuters.com has provided analyst research reports for downloading. In an effort to streamline our website, analyst research will now be available from our dedicated page for Thomson Reuters On Demand, and the Reuters service will discontinue as of September 30, 2016.
Thomson Reuters On Demand provides over 18 million research reports from 1,700 sources.
Moreover, Thomson Reuters On Demand offers fast and cost-effective solutions that would allow you to retrieve information on:
- ownership
- filings
- deals
- private equity
- third-party document and information retrieval
- estimates
- fundamentals
- economics
- events
- news
- and much, much more…
Click here to request a report and the team of expert analysts will get back to you shortly, to ensure you get the report you need.
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Wolfgang Buechele
|58
|2014
|Chairman of the Supervisory Board
|
Stefan Oschmann
|59
|2016
|Chairman of Executive Board and Chief Executive Officer
|
Michael Fletterich
|59
|2014
|Vice Chairman of the Supervisory Board, Employee Representative
|
Marcus Kuhnert
|2014
|Member of the Executive Board, Chief Financial Officer
|
Udit Batra
|46
|2016
|CEO Life Science, Member of the Executive Board