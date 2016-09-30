Marico Ltd (MRCO.NS)
MRCO.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
313.25INR
11:29am BST
313.25INR
11:29am BST
Change (% chg)
Rs-4.25 (-1.34%)
Rs-4.25 (-1.34%)
Prev Close
Rs317.50
Rs317.50
Open
Rs319.00
Rs319.00
Day's High
Rs319.00
Rs319.00
Day's Low
Rs312.00
Rs312.00
Volume
621,541
621,541
Avg. Vol
1,096,652
1,096,652
52-wk High
Rs348.70
Rs348.70
52-wk Low
Rs234.80
Rs234.80
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Harsh Mariwala
|65
|2014
|Non-Executive Chairman of the Board
|
Saugata Gupta
|2014
|Chief Executive Officer, Managing Director, Director
|
Vivek Karve
|2014
|Chief Financial Officer
|
Surender Sharma
|2016
|Compliance Officer, Company Secretary
|
Rajen Mariwala
|2005
|Non-Executive Director
- BRIEF-Marico aims at volume growth of 8-10 pct in medium term
- BRIEF-India's Marico June-qtr consol profit down about 12 pct
- BRIEF-Marico unit buys business of Isoplus
- BRIEF-Marico says co witnessed normalcy returning in Q4 after demonetization impact
- BRIEF-Marico March-qtr consol profit up about 25 pct