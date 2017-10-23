Marfrig Global Foods SA (MRFG3.SA)
MRFG3.SA on Sao Paulo Stock Exchange
6.35BRL
23 Oct 2017
6.35BRL
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
R$ -0.04 (-0.63%)
R$ -0.04 (-0.63%)
Prev Close
R$ 6.39
R$ 6.39
Open
R$ 6.50
R$ 6.50
Day's High
R$ 6.55
R$ 6.55
Day's Low
R$ 6.35
R$ 6.35
Volume
2,125,200
2,125,200
Avg. Vol
1,696,501
1,696,501
52-wk High
R$ 7.98
R$ 7.98
52-wk Low
R$ 5.08
R$ 5.08
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Marcos Antonio Molina dos Santos
|2014
|Chairman of the Board
|
Martin Secco Arias
|2015
|Chief Executive Officer
|
Jose Eduardo de Oliveira Miron
|53
|2016
|Chief Financial Officer, Chief Administrative Officer, Director of Investor Relations
|
Heraldo Geres
|Chief Legal Officer, Member of the Executive Board
|
Rodrigo Marcal
|2014
|Director
