Marfrig Global Foods SA (MRFG3.SA)

MRFG3.SA on Sao Paulo Stock Exchange

6.35BRL
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

R$ -0.04 (-0.63%)
Prev Close
R$ 6.39
Open
R$ 6.50
Day's High
R$ 6.55
Day's Low
R$ 6.35
Volume
2,125,200
Avg. Vol
1,696,501
52-wk High
R$ 7.98
52-wk Low
R$ 5.08

People

Name Age Since Current Position

Marcos Antonio Molina dos Santos

2014 Chairman of the Board

Martin Secco Arias

2015 Chief Executive Officer

Jose Eduardo de Oliveira Miron

53 2016 Chief Financial Officer, Chief Administrative Officer, Director of Investor Relations

Heraldo Geres

Chief Legal Officer, Member of the Executive Board

Rodrigo Marcal

2014 Director
