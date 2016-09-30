Merafe Resources Ltd (MRFJ.J)
MRFJ.J on Johannesburg Stock Exchange
163.00ZAc
3:47pm BST
163.00ZAc
3:47pm BST
Change (% chg)
-1.00 (-0.61%)
-1.00 (-0.61%)
Prev Close
164.00
164.00
Open
160.00
160.00
Day's High
165.00
165.00
Day's Low
160.00
160.00
Volume
535,109
535,109
Avg. Vol
1,705,199
1,705,199
52-wk High
201.00
201.00
52-wk Low
108.00
108.00
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Christopher Molefe
|68
|2003
|Independent Non-Executive Chairman of the Board
|
Zanele Matlala
|52
|2013
|Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director
|
Kajal Bissessor
|34
|2016
|Finance Director, Executive Director
|
Jurgens Zaayman
|48
|2007
|General Manager - Merafe Chrome
|
William Somerville
|60
|2015
|Company Secretary