Morguard North American Residential Real Estate Investment Trust (MRG_u.TO)

MRG_u.TO on Toronto Stock Exchange

15.62CAD
8:59pm BST
Change (% chg)

$0.06 (+0.39%)
Prev Close
$15.56
Open
$15.39
Day's High
$15.64
Day's Low
$15.39
Volume
6,369
Avg. Vol
19,852
52-wk High
$16.21
52-wk Low
$12.40

People

Name Age Since Current Position

Kuldip Sahi

Chairman of the Board of Trustees, Chief Executive Officer

Robert Wright

2015 Chief Financial Officer

Brian Athey

Vice President - Operations, Canada

John Talano

Vice President - Operations, U.S.

Paul Miatello

2013 Vice President
