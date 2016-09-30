Morguard North American Residential Real Estate Investment Trust (MRG_u.TO)
MRG_u.TO on Toronto Stock Exchange
15.62CAD
8:59pm BST
Change (% chg)
$0.06 (+0.39%)
Prev Close
$15.56
Open
$15.39
Day's High
$15.64
Day's Low
$15.39
Volume
6,369
Avg. Vol
19,852
52-wk High
$16.21
52-wk Low
$12.40
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Kuldip Sahi
|Chairman of the Board of Trustees, Chief Executive Officer
|
Robert Wright
|2015
|Chief Financial Officer
|
Brian Athey
|Vice President - Operations, Canada
|
John Talano
|Vice President - Operations, U.S.
|
Paul Miatello
|2013
|Vice President
- BRIEF-Morguard says no significant damage to Southeastern U.S. portfolio after Irma
- BRIEF-Morguard North American Residential REIT, Morguard Corp complete acquisition of U.S. multi-suite residential property
- BRIEF-Morguard North American Residential Reit basic FFO of $0.32 per unit
- BRIEF-Morguard North American REIT says basic FFO of $0.30 per unit for three months ended March 31, 2017 and 2016.