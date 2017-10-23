Merck & Co Inc (MRK.N)
MRK.N on New York Stock Exchange
63.40USD
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
$-0.48 (-0.75%)
Prev Close
$63.88
Open
$64.05
Day's High
$64.52
Day's Low
$63.30
Volume
3,730,047
Avg. Vol
2,755,213
52-wk High
$66.80
52-wk Low
$58.29
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Kenneth Frazier
|62
|2011
|Chairman of the Board, President, Chief Executive Officer
|
Robert Davis
|50
|2014
|Chief Financial Officer, Executive Vice President
|
Michael Holston
|54
|2015
|Executive Vice President, General Counsel
|
Mirian Graddick-Weir
|62
|2009
|Executive Vice President - Human Resources
|
Sanat Chattopadhyay
|57
|2016
|Executive Vice President and President - Merck Manufacturing Division
