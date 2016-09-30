Edition:
United Kingdom

Merlin Properties SOCIMI SA (MRL.MC)

MRL.MC on Madrid SE C.A.T.S.

10.85EUR
9:10am BST
Change (% chg)

€-0.00 (-0.05%)
Prev Close
€10.86
Open
€10.84
Day's High
€10.94
Day's Low
€10.84
Volume
81,682
Avg. Vol
1,215,958
52-wk High
€11.89
52-wk Low
€9.10

People

Name Age Since Current Position

Francisco Javier Garcia-Carranza Benjumea

2017 Chairman of the Board

Ismael Clemente Orrego

2016 Chief Executive Officer, Vice Chairman of the Board

Fernando Lacadena Azpeitia

Finance Director

Miguel Ollero Barrera

2016 Chief Operating Officer, Executive Director

David Brush

Chief Investment Officer
Merlin Properties SOCIMI SA News

