Maruti Suzuki India Ltd (MRTI.BO)
MRTI.BO on Bombay Stock Exchange
7,875.35INR
11:09am BST
Change (% chg)
Rs55.95 (+0.72%)
Prev Close
Rs7,819.40
Open
Rs7,851.00
Day's High
Rs7,931.80
Day's Low
Rs7,843.35
Volume
18,188
Avg. Vol
25,647
52-wk High
Rs8,200.00
52-wk Low
Rs4,769.65
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
R. Bhargava
|82
|2007
|Non-Executive Chairman of the Board
|
Kenichi Ayukawa
|61
|2013
|Chief Executive Officer, Managing Director, Director
|
Shigetoshi Torii
|2014
|Director - Production, Whole-Time Director
|
R. Gandhi
|Executive Officer - Production
|
T. Hashimoto
|2012
|Executive Officer - Marketing & Sales
