Metro Inc (MRU.TO)
MRU.TO on Toronto Stock Exchange
40.85CAD
9:00pm BST
40.85CAD
9:00pm BST
Change (% chg)
$0.15 (+0.37%)
$0.15 (+0.37%)
Prev Close
$40.70
$40.70
Open
$40.75
$40.75
Day's High
$41.22
$41.22
Day's Low
$40.58
$40.58
Volume
263,492
263,492
Avg. Vol
571,053
571,053
52-wk High
$47.41
$47.41
52-wk Low
$38.00
$38.00
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Real Raymond
|67
|2015
|Lead Independent Chairman of the Board
|
Eric La Fleche
|55
|2008
|President, Chief Executive Officer, Non-Independent Director
|
Francois Thibault
|2015
|Chief Financial Officer, Executive Vice President, Treasurer
|
Christian Bourbonniere
|2015
|Executive Vice President - Quebec Division Head
|
Carmine Fortino
|2015
|Executive Vice President - Ontario Division Head