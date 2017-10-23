Edition:
United Kingdom

Microsoft Corp (MSFT.OQ)

MSFT.OQ on NASDAQ Stock Exchange Global Select Market

78.83USD
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

-- (--)
Prev Close
$78.83
Open
--
Day's High
--
Day's Low
--
Volume
--
Avg. Vol
6,628,465
52-wk High
$79.34
52-wk Low
$57.29

People

Name Age Since Current Position

John Thompson

67 2014 Independent Non-Executive Chairman of the Board

Bradford Smith

58 2015 President, Chief Legal Officer

Satya Nadella

50 2014 Chief Executive Officer, Director

William Gates

61 2014 Founder and Technology Advisor, Director

Amy Hood

45 2013 Chief Financial Officer, Executive Vice President
Microsoft Corp News

