Marshalls PLC (MSLH.L)
MSLH.L on London Stock Exchange
480.20GBp
23 Oct 2017
480.20GBp
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
-- (--)
-- (--)
Prev Close
480.20
480.20
Open
--
--
Day's High
--
--
Day's Low
--
--
Volume
--
--
Avg. Vol
302,372
302,372
52-wk High
481.40
481.40
52-wk Low
257.20
257.20
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Andrew Allner
|2010
|Non-Executive Independent Chairman of the Board
|
Martyn Coffey
|55
|2013
|Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director
|
Jack Clarke
|2014
|Finance Director, Executive Director
|
Cathy Baxandall
|2008
|Group Company Secretary
|
Graham Prothero
|54
|2017
|Non-Executive Director
