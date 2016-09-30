Massmart Holdings Ltd (MSMJ.J)
MSMJ.J on Johannesburg Stock Exchange
10,769.00ZAc
2:36pm BST
10,769.00ZAc
2:36pm BST
Change (% chg)
-280.00 (-2.53%)
-280.00 (-2.53%)
Prev Close
11,049.00
11,049.00
Open
11,169.00
11,169.00
Day's High
11,250.00
11,250.00
Day's Low
10,754.00
10,754.00
Volume
290,203
290,203
Avg. Vol
465,049
465,049
52-wk High
15,474.00
15,474.00
52-wk Low
9,924.00
9,924.00
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Kuseni Dlamini
|49
|2014
|Independent Non-Executive Chairman of the Board
|
Guy Hayward
|51
|2014
|Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director
|
Christopher Seabrooke
|64
|2007
|Non-Executive Lead Deputy Chairman of the Board
|
Johannes van Lierop
|50
|2015
|Chief Financial Officer, Executive Director
|
Neville Dunn
|2015
|Divisional Chief Executive - Masscash Wholesale
