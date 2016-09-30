Edition:
United Kingdom

Massmart Holdings Ltd (MSMJ.J)

MSMJ.J on Johannesburg Stock Exchange

10,769.00ZAc
2:36pm BST
Change (% chg)

-280.00 (-2.53%)
Prev Close
11,049.00
Open
11,169.00
Day's High
11,250.00
Day's Low
10,754.00
Volume
290,203
Avg. Vol
465,049
52-wk High
15,474.00
52-wk Low
9,924.00

People

Name Age Since Current Position

Kuseni Dlamini

49 2014 Independent Non-Executive Chairman of the Board

Guy Hayward

51 2014 Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director

Christopher Seabrooke

64 2007 Non-Executive Lead Deputy Chairman of the Board

Johannes van Lierop

50 2015 Chief Financial Officer, Executive Director

Neville Dunn

2015 Divisional Chief Executive - Masscash Wholesale
Massmart Holdings Ltd News

