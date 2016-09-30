Edition:
United Kingdom

Metair Investments Ltd (MTAJ.J)

MTAJ.J on Johannesburg Stock Exchange

1,875.00ZAc
2:29pm BST
Change (% chg)

-75.00 (-3.85%)
Prev Close
1,950.00
Open
1,853.00
Day's High
1,960.00
Day's Low
1,802.00
Volume
15,170
Avg. Vol
219,881
52-wk High
2,600.00
52-wk Low
1,731.00

People

Name Age Since Current Position

S. Pretorius

69 2015 Independent Non-Executive Chairman of the Board

Sjoerd Douwenga

37 2014 Finance Director, Executive Director

C. Theo Loock

52 2006 Managing Director, Executive Director

S. Vermaak

51 Company Secretary

Jonathan Best

68 2009 Non-Executive Independent Director
