Mitie Group PLC (MTO.L)
MTO.L on London Stock Exchange
239.00GBp
23 Oct 2017
239.00GBp
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
-- (--)
-- (--)
Prev Close
239.00
239.00
Open
--
--
Day's High
--
--
Day's Low
--
--
Volume
--
--
Avg. Vol
1,503,687
1,503,687
52-wk High
313.50
313.50
52-wk Low
165.00
165.00
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Derek Mapp
|2017
|Chairman of the Board
|
Phil Bentley
|58
|2017
|Chief Executive Officer, Director
|
Sandip Mahajan
|2017
|Chief Financial Officer, Director
|
Peter Dickinson
|2017
|General Counsel, Company Secretary
|
Jennifer Duvalier
|2017
|Non-Executive Director
