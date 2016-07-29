Metro Bank PLC (MTRO.L)
MTRO.L on London Stock Exchange
3,634.00GBp
23 Oct 2017
3,634.00GBp
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
-- (--)
-- (--)
Prev Close
3,634.00
3,634.00
Open
--
--
Day's High
--
--
Day's Low
--
--
Volume
--
--
Avg. Vol
119,540
119,540
52-wk High
3,872.00
3,872.00
52-wk Low
2,618.00
2,618.00
Get access to over 18 million research reports from over 1,700 sources.
For several years, Reuters.com has provided analyst research reports for downloading. In an effort to streamline our website, analyst research will now be available from our dedicated page for Thomson Reuters On Demand, and the Reuters service will discontinue as of September 30, 2016.
Thomson Reuters On Demand provides over 18 million research reports from 1,700 sources.
Moreover, Thomson Reuters On Demand offers fast and cost-effective solutions that would allow you to retrieve information on:
- ownership
- filings
- deals
- private equity
- third-party document and information retrieval
- estimates
- fundamentals
- economics
- events
- news
- and much, much more…
Click here to request a report and the team of expert analysts will get back to you shortly, to ensure you get the report you need.
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Vernon Hill
|71
|2008
|Non-Executive Chairman of the Board
|
Craig Donaldson
|44
|Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director
|
Michael Brierley
|57
|Chief Financial Officer, Company Secretary, Executive Director
|
Aisling Kane
|47
|Chief Operating Officer
|
Aileen Gillan
|47
|Chief Risk Officer
- Breakingviews - Helping Santander helps UK bank competition
- MOVES-Chubb, Nomura, Deutsche Bank, Metro Bank, PJT Partners
- MOVES-Metro Bank names Roger Fenwick as director of specialist sectors
- British banks set to close record 762 branches this year
- British banks set to close record 762 branches this year
- 5 growth shares at the top of my shopping list
- Will momentum continue for the FTSE 250's newest members Metro Bank plc, CMC Markets plc and CYBG plc?
- How are 2016 IPOs Metro Bank plc, CMC Markets plc and Hotel Chocolat Group plc faring?
- Should Lloyds Banking Group plc fear upstarts Metro Bank plc & Virgin Money Holdings (UK) plc?