MTU Aero Engines AG (MTXGn.DE)
MTXGn.DE on Xetra
138.20EUR
4:35pm BST
138.20EUR
4:35pm BST
Change (% chg)
€-0.40 (-0.29%)
€-0.40 (-0.29%)
Prev Close
€138.60
€138.60
Open
€138.35
€138.35
Day's High
€139.40
€139.40
Day's Low
€137.60
€137.60
Volume
141,663
141,663
Avg. Vol
131,976
131,976
52-wk High
€139.40
€139.40
52-wk Low
€89.11
€89.11
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Klaus Eberhardt
|69
|2008
|Chairman of the Supervisory Board
|
Reiner Winkler
|56
|2014
|Chief Executive Officer, Director of Labor Resources, Member of the Management Board
|
Josef Mailer
|2015
|Vice Chairman of the Supervisory Board, Employee Representative
|
Rainer Martens
|56
|2006
|Chief Operating Officer, Member of the Management Board
|
Michael Roeger
|2015
|Vice President of Investor Relations
