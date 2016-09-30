MTY Food Group Inc. (MTY.TO)
MTY.TO on Toronto Stock Exchange
49.10CAD
8:59pm BST
Change (% chg)
$-0.35 (-0.71%)
Prev Close
$49.45
Open
$49.20
Day's High
$49.32
Day's Low
$49.10
Volume
8,483
Avg. Vol
19,095
52-wk High
$53.20
52-wk Low
$44.75
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Stanley Ma
|2004
|Chairman of the Board, President, Chief Executive Officer
|
Eric Lefebvre
|2012
|Chief Financial Officer
|
Claude St-Pierre
|2012
|Chief Operating Officer, Secretary, Director
|
Murat Armutlu
|2005
|Independent Director
|
Dickie Orr
|2011
|Independent Director
- BRIEF-MTY reports Q3 earnings per share C$0.71
- BRIEF-MTY reports Q2 earnings per share $0.80
- BRIEF-MTY Food Group to acquire assets of Dagwoods Sandwichs and Salads
- BRIEF-MTY enters into an agreement to acquire assets of Houston Avenue Bar & Grill and Industria Pizzeria + Bar
- BRIEF-MTY Enters acquires assets of Steak Frites St-Paul and Giorgio Ristorante