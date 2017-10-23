Multiplan Empreendimentos Imobiliarios SA (MULT3.SA)
MULT3.SA on Sao Paulo Stock Exchange
73.59BRL
23 Oct 2017
73.59BRL
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
R$ -1.22 (-1.63%)
R$ -1.22 (-1.63%)
Prev Close
R$ 74.81
R$ 74.81
Open
R$ 75.09
R$ 75.09
Day's High
R$ 75.25
R$ 75.25
Day's Low
R$ 72.92
R$ 72.92
Volume
767,500
767,500
Avg. Vol
737,934
737,934
52-wk High
R$ 79.23
R$ 79.23
52-wk Low
R$ 53.88
R$ 53.88
Get access to over 18 million research reports from over 1,700 sources.
For several years, Reuters.com has provided analyst research reports for downloading. In an effort to streamline our website, analyst research will now be available from our dedicated page for Thomson Reuters On Demand, and the Reuters service will discontinue as of September 30, 2016.
Thomson Reuters On Demand provides over 18 million research reports from 1,700 sources.
Moreover, Thomson Reuters On Demand offers fast and cost-effective solutions that would allow you to retrieve information on:
- ownership
- filings
- deals
- private equity
- third-party document and information retrieval
- estimates
- fundamentals
- economics
- events
- news
- and much, much more…
Click here to request a report and the team of expert analysts will get back to you shortly, to ensure you get the report you need.
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Jose Paulo Ferraz do Amaral
|2014
|Chairman of the Board
|
Jose Isaac Peres
|76
|2014
|Chief Executive Officer, Member of the Executive Board, Independent Director
|
Marcello Kaminitz Barnes
|50
|Deputy Chief Executive Officer, Chief Development Officer, Member of the Executive Board
|
Armando d'Almeida
|54
|2008
|Deputy Chief Executive Officer Finance, Investor Relations Officer, Member of the Executive Board
|
Eduardo Kaminitz Peres
|46
|Vice Chief Executive Officer - Operational, Director