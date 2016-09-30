Edition:
United Kingdom

Murray & Roberts Holdings Ltd (MURJ.J)

MURJ.J on Johannesburg Stock Exchange

1,576.00ZAc
2:34pm BST
Change (% chg)

-21.00 (-1.31%)
Prev Close
1,597.00
Open
1,652.00
Day's High
1,652.00
Day's Low
1,573.00
Volume
204,245
Avg. Vol
348,236
52-wk High
1,840.00
52-wk Low
901.00

People

Name Age Since Current Position

Mahlape Sello

2013 Independent Non-Executive Chairman of the Board

Henry Laas

2011 Group Chief Executive, Executive Director

Daniel Grobler

2017 Financial Director

Peter Bennett

2016 Chief Executive Officer of Murray & Oil & Gas Business Platform

Orrie Fenn

2014 Chief executive officer – Underground Mining Business Platform
Murray & Roberts Holdings Ltd News

