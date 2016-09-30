Music Broadcast Ltd (MUSI.NS)
MUSI.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
381.15INR
10:59am BST
381.15INR
10:59am BST
Change (% chg)
Rs-3.00 (-0.78%)
Rs-3.00 (-0.78%)
Prev Close
Rs384.15
Rs384.15
Open
Rs381.55
Rs381.55
Day's High
Rs390.00
Rs390.00
Day's Low
Rs381.00
Rs381.00
Volume
6,417
6,417
Avg. Vol
42,908
42,908
52-wk High
Rs415.00
Rs415.00
52-wk Low
Rs333.50
Rs333.50
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Vijay Tandon
|72
|2016
|Independent Chairman of the Board
|
Abraham Thomas
|53
|2015
|Chief Executive Officer
|
Prashant Domadia
|42
|2015
|Chief Financial Officer
|
Kartikeya Kalla
|43
|2008
|Executive Vice President - National Head of Programming, Marketing & Audacity
|
Chirag Bagadia
|34
|2010
|Compliance Officer, Company Secretary