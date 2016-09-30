Edition:
United Kingdom

Methanex Corp (MX.TO)

MX.TO on Toronto Stock Exchange

64.17CAD
9:00pm BST
Change (% chg)

$0.48 (+0.75%)
Prev Close
$63.69
Open
$63.63
Day's High
$64.96
Day's Low
$63.63
Volume
297,895
Avg. Vol
353,618
52-wk High
$69.88
52-wk Low
$46.21

Get access to over 18 million research reports from over 1,700 sources.

For several years, Reuters.com has provided analyst research reports for downloading. In an effort to streamline our website, analyst research will now be available from our dedicated page for Thomson Reuters On Demand, and the Reuters service will discontinue as of September 30, 2016.

Thomson Reuters On Demand provides over 18 million research reports from 1,700 sources.

Moreover, Thomson Reuters On Demand offers fast and cost-effective solutions that would allow you to retrieve information on:

  • ownership
  • filings
  • deals
  • private equity
  • third-party document and information retrieval
  • estimates
  • fundamentals
  • economics
  • events
  • news
  • and much, much more…

Click here to request a report and the team of expert analysts will get back to you shortly, to ensure you get the report you need.

People

Name Age Since Current Position

Thomas Hamilton

73 2010 Independent Chairman of the Board

John Floren

58 2013 President, Chief Executive Officer, Director

Ian Cameron

2013 Chief Financial Officer, Senior Vice President - Finance

Vanessa James

2013 Senior Vice President - Global Marketing and Logistics

Wendy Bach

2016 Senior Vice President - Corporate Resources
» More People

Methanex Corp News