Iochpe Maxion SA (MYPK3.SA)

MYPK3.SA on Sao Paulo Stock Exchange

22.36BRL
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

R$ -0.60 (-2.61%)
Prev Close
R$ 22.96
Open
R$ 22.95
Day's High
R$ 23.10
Day's Low
R$ 22.12
Volume
753,500
Avg. Vol
683,028
52-wk High
R$ 23.38
52-wk Low
R$ 11.23

People

Name Age Since Current Position

Dan Ioschpe

52 2015 Chairman of the Board

Marcos Sergio de Oliveira

56 2015 Chief Executive Officer

Nildemar Secches

68 2015 Vice Chairman of the Board

Augusto Ribeiro

44 2016 Chief Financial Officer, Director of Investor Relations

Paulo Marcio Almada dos Santos

53 2016 Member of the Executive Board
Iochpe Maxion SA News

