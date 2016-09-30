Nava Bharat Ventures Ltd (NABV.NS)
NABV.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
138.55INR
11:29am BST
138.55INR
11:29am BST
Change (% chg)
Rs6.95 (+5.28%)
Rs6.95 (+5.28%)
Prev Close
Rs131.60
Rs131.60
Open
Rs132.85
Rs132.85
Day's High
Rs142.75
Rs142.75
Day's Low
Rs132.80
Rs132.80
Volume
1,937,926
1,937,926
Avg. Vol
294,963
294,963
52-wk High
Rs155.00
Rs155.00
52-wk Low
Rs103.10
Rs103.10
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Devineni Ashok
|55
|2009
|Executive Chairman of the Board
|
T. Hari Babu
|2011
|Chief Financial Officer
|
V. Raju
|2016
|Chief Investor Relations and Compliance Officer, Company Secretary
|
Pinnamaneni Prasad
|61
|2009
|Managing Director, Executive Director
|
Chalasani Durga Prasad
|63
|2003
|Director - Business Development, Executive Director