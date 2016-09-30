National Fertilizers Ltd (NAFT.NS)
NAFT.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
61.85INR
11:28am BST
61.85INR
11:28am BST
Change (% chg)
Rs0.95 (+1.56%)
Rs0.95 (+1.56%)
Prev Close
Rs60.90
Rs60.90
Open
Rs61.10
Rs61.10
Day's High
Rs63.90
Rs63.90
Day's Low
Rs60.85
Rs60.85
Volume
894,544
894,544
Avg. Vol
1,025,086
1,025,086
52-wk High
Rs89.45
Rs89.45
52-wk Low
Rs29.50
Rs29.50
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Heera Samariya
|2015
|Chairman of the Board, Managing Director
|
R. Chandiok
|2015
|Director - Finance, Director
|
Raj Kumar
|2014
|Compliance Officer, Company Secretary
|
Pavan Kaul
|56
|2011
|Director - Marketing, Executive Director
|
Devinder Ahuja
|2017
|Director - Technical, Director