Nanobiotix SA (NANOB.PA)

NANOB.PA on Paris Stock Exchange

16.61EUR
3:47pm BST
Change (% chg)

€0.01 (+0.06%)
Prev Close
€16.60
Open
€16.60
Day's High
€16.69
Day's Low
€16.50
Volume
27,846
Avg. Vol
53,289
52-wk High
€22.50
52-wk Low
€12.10

People

Name Age Since Current Position

Laurent Condomine

2011 Chairman of the Supervisory Board

Laurent Levy

2013 Chairman of the Management Board and Chief Executive Officer

Philippe Mauberna

2013 Member of the Management Board, Chief Financial Officer,

Alain Dostie

2017 Chief Operating Officer

Elsa Borghi

2008 Member of the Management Board, Medical Director, Development and Medical Affairs Department Director
