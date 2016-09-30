Narayana Hrudayalaya Ltd (NARY.NS)
NARY.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
304.00INR
10:59am BST
Change (% chg)
Rs-2.25 (-0.73%)
Prev Close
Rs306.25
Open
Rs306.45
Day's High
Rs308.95
Day's Low
Rs302.35
Volume
6,392
Avg. Vol
141,638
52-wk High
Rs379.00
52-wk Low
Rs281.00
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Devi Shetty
|Executive Chairman of the Board
|
Ashutosh Raghuvanshi
|Chief Executive Officer, Managing Director, Executive Director
|
Kesavan Venugopalan
|2013
|Chief Financial Officer
|
Nagarajan Anantharaman
|2013
|Senior Vice President - Finance
|
Ravichandran Natarajan
|Senior Vice-President and Head of Corporate Relations and CSR