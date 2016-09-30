Edition:
United Kingdom

Natco Pharma Ltd (NATP.NS)

NATP.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

979.90INR
11:19am BST
Change (% chg)

Rs-8.05 (-0.81%)
Prev Close
Rs987.95
Open
Rs986.00
Day's High
Rs992.90
Day's Low
Rs975.35
Volume
409,999
Avg. Vol
426,523
52-wk High
Rs1,090.00
52-wk Low
Rs500.00

Get access to over 18 million research reports from over 1,700 sources.

For several years, Reuters.com has provided analyst research reports for downloading. In an effort to streamline our website, analyst research will now be available from our dedicated page for Thomson Reuters On Demand, and the Reuters service will discontinue as of September 30, 2016.

Thomson Reuters On Demand provides over 18 million research reports from 1,700 sources.

Moreover, Thomson Reuters On Demand offers fast and cost-effective solutions that would allow you to retrieve information on:

  • ownership
  • filings
  • deals
  • private equity
  • third-party document and information retrieval
  • estimates
  • fundamentals
  • economics
  • events
  • news
  • and much, much more…

Click here to request a report and the team of expert analysts will get back to you shortly, to ensure you get the report you need.

People

Name Age Since Current Position

V. Nannapaneni

68 Executive Chairman of the board, Managing Director

Rajeev Nannapaneni

37 2012 Executive Vice Chairman of the Board, Chief Executive Officer

S. V. V. N. Appa Rao

2016 Chief Financial Officer, Vice President - Finance and Accounts

Linga Rao

2015 President - Technical Affairs, Director

P. S. R. K. Prasad

2014 Executive Vice President - Corporate Engineering Services, Additional Wholetime Director
» More People

Natco Pharma Ltd News

» More NATP.NS News